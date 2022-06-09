Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.16 million.

Shares of NOVT stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,937. Novanta has a 12 month low of $114.31 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.04 and its 200 day moving average is $142.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Novanta from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair raised Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novanta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 281,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novanta by 758.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Novanta by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

