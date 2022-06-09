Novacoin Reaches One Day Volume of $18.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $33,917.52 and approximately $18.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Novacoin has traded 42.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,273.14 or 1.00069588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00029505 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00016533 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.