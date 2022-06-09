Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NTIC opened at $11.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $107.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

