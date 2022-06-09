North American Construction Group Ltd. Buys 19,100 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,418.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,607,093.10.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.70 per share, with a total value of C$318,922.25.

On Monday, May 30th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.73 per share, with a total value of C$319,510.53.

On Thursday, May 26th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.34 per share, with a total value of C$312,164.67.

On Tuesday, May 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.86 per share, with a total value of C$302,878.25.

On Friday, May 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.51 per share, with a total value of C$296,229.54.

On Wednesday, May 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.80 per share, with a total value of C$301,688.32.

On Monday, May 16th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.87 per share, with a total value of C$303,021.50.

On Friday, May 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$298,158.64.

On Wednesday, May 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.59 per share, with a total value of C$297,761.36.

On Monday, May 9th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.20 per share, with a total value of C$290,302.81.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$17.19 on Thursday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$14.75 and a 52-week high of C$22.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$488.20 million and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5099997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOA. Raymond James increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

