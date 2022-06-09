Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.19.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $421.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 163,864 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $1,220,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 64,076 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers (Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

See Also

