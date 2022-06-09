Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 62300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 16.28 and a quick ratio of 16.26.

About Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, chromium, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal properties include the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 72,000 hectares located in Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario; and Holdsworth property comprising 19 contiguous patented mining claims covering an area of 304 hectares situated to the northeast of Wawa, Ontario.

