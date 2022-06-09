Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 62300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 16.28 and a quick ratio of 16.26.
About Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB)
