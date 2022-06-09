Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (Get Rating)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

