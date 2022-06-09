NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $20.38

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.38, but opened at $19.17. NIO shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 909,044 shares changing hands.
NIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. CLSA cut their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 2.46.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of NIO by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
