NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $20.38

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.38, but opened at $19.17. NIO shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 909,044 shares changing hands.

NIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. CLSA cut their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of NIO by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

