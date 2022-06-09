Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 5,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 21,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

About Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.