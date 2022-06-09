Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Reaches Market Cap of $2.99 Million

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $524.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,245.99 or 0.99979859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031254 BTC.

SHROOM is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

