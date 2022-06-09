NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 3.4% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 50,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 215,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,055,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,251,000 after acquiring an additional 56,093 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 158,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,436,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a PE ratio of 106.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

