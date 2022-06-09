NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6,934.97

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,934.97 ($86.90) and traded as low as GBX 6,248 ($78.30). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 6,428 ($80.55), with a volume of 343,057 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXT shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($110.28) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,280 ($91.23) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,850 ($98.37) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($90.23) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,104.29 ($101.56).

Get NEXT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,203.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,931.75. The company has a market capitalization of £8.29 billion and a PE ratio of 12.14.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.