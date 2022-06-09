NewYorkCoin (NYC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.59 Million

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $88.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017728 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00203318 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006297 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

