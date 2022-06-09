NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.79 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $110.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.09 million and the highest is $117.50 million. NewAge posted sales of $125.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $457.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.11 million to $466.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $487.42 million, with estimates ranging from $468.37 million to $506.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NewAge.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.33. NewAge has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NewAge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge during the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

