New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EDU. CLSA raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

EDU stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $102.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $614.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.75 million. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,460,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,725 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 443,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 178,294 shares during the period.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

