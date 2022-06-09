NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Holdings Increased by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA boosted its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. NetScout Systems accounts for approximately 1.6% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,384,000 after buying an additional 241,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,748,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,933,000 after buying an additional 372,821 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,059,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,139,000 after buying an additional 347,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTCT shares. Piper Sandler lowered NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NTCT stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,888. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.