NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. NETGEAR posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 137.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

NTGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $60,554.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $38,450.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,704 shares in the company, valued at $304,500.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,848 shares of company stock worth $146,409 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,917,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,952,000 after acquiring an additional 68,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,873,000 after acquiring an additional 47,693 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 38.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,718,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,420,000 after acquiring an additional 477,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $41.96.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

