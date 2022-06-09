NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP lowered its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 363,237 shares during the quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 1,423.5% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

Shares of NTES opened at $106.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.63%. NetEase’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

