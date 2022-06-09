NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.77 billion.NetApp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.05-$1.15 EPS.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.42.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,025. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,517 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

