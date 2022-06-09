Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) Trading Down 2.5%

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. 11,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 43,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals, and other medical facilities. It provides services in the areas, such as teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare, and telenephrology. The company offers a Telemed telemedicine platform, a system used to build a customized telemedicine management system for clients; digital paper, development engine, single pane of glass software, FDA cleared image viewers, and integration connectivity with approximately 43 hospitals based EMR systems; and telemedicine video conferencing equipment and USB clinical tools.

