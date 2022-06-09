Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NEMTF. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nemetschek from €85.00 ($91.40) to €78.50 ($84.41) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $71.25 on Monday. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of $68.95 and a 12 month high of $87.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $110.70.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

