Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $16,812.00

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $16,812.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,657,171 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

