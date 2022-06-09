Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 520051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29.
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:NSP)
