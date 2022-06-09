Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) VP James R. Hazlett Sells 972 Shares

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) VP James R. Hazlett sold 972 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $14,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NGS opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $184.69 million, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.59.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGS. TheStreet raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
About Natural Gas Services Group (Get Rating)
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.
