National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Health Investors also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.38-4.48 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.40.

NHI stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.78. The company had a trading volume of 812,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,917. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.96. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $69.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in National Health Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 360,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

