National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas comprises 0.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after buying an additional 89,633 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 31,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $2,934,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,055 shares of company stock worth $8,761,924 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About National Fuel Gas (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.