National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Holdings Decreased by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC lowered its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,704 shares during the quarter. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in National Beverage by 3.0% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Beverage by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in National Beverage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in National Beverage by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Beverage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.72. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,109. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $64.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.91.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

