National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,071,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 3.53% of National Bank worth $47,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in National Bank by 1,364.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 123,375 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in National Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in National Bank by 131.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Bank alerts:

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $232,116.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,454,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBHC shares. Stephens raised their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

NYSE NBHC traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $40.41. 273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.89.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 28.64%. National Bank’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

About National Bank (Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.