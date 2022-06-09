NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 8,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 25,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

NNXPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

