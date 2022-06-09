Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.04. 30,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 98,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.26. The company has a market cap of C$95.00 million and a P/E ratio of -25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through three segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate.

