Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) PT Set at €324.00 by Berenberg Bank

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) received a €324.00 ($348.39) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MUV2. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($354.84) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €260.00 ($279.57) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €270.00 ($290.32) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($354.84) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €286.00 ($307.53) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of FRA:MUV2 opened at €223.90 ($240.75) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €230.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €246.42. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of €166.59 ($179.13) and a 52-week high of €198.95 ($213.92).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

