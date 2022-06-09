Morpheus Labs (MITX) Hits Market Cap of $4.65 Million

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $4.65 million and $64,019.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Morpheus Labs Profile

MITX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 483,499,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

