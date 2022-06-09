Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 4,582 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,004.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,466,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,653,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $241.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.53 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.73.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 866.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,449,000 after buying an additional 1,212,570 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after buying an additional 688,048 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,670,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,278,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,402,000 after buying an additional 157,262 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.