Morgan Stanley Trims Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Target Price to $49.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $44.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.38%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $201,631.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,456.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,448 shares of company stock valued at $11,915,226. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.