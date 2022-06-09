Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€1.70” Price Target for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.83) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AF. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.20 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at €1.65 ($1.77) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €3.84. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($15.75).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

