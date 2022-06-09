Morgan Stanley Boosts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $117.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $90.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

