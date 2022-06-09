Morgan Stanley Boosts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $141.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.71.

HES stock opened at $129.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 1.66. Hess has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $131.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.43.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $745,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $14,006,283. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 880.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

