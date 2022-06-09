MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.MongoDB also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $425.59.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $299.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,024. MongoDB has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.06.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

