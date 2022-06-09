Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$216.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.90 million.Model N also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MODN. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Model N stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,639. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $898.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $291,937.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,166 shares of company stock worth $565,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Model N by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Model N by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Model N by 34.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

