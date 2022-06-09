MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.58% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,394,000 after purchasing an additional 54,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 232,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,903,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6,303.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 162,620 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $81.19 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.83 and a 1-year high of $97.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average of $85.31.

