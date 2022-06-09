MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other MiX Telematics news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 79,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $38,770.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 190,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,744,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,004,900 shares of company stock worth $4,305,930 and sold 119,452 shares worth $58,531. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.23. 47,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,759. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 46.34%.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

