Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Shares of Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 53385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The firm has a market cap of C$35.53 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile (CVE:MRS)
Read More
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Ready Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Ready Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.