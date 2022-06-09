Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Shares of Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 53385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market cap of C$35.53 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

