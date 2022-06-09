Misbloc (MSB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.54 Million

Misbloc (MSB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Misbloc has traded 45% higher against the dollar. Misbloc has a total market capitalization of $14.54 million and approximately $542,341.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,292.16 or 1.00051951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030365 BTC.

About Misbloc

Misbloc (CRYPTO:MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,519,940 coins. Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars.

