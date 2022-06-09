Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00009210 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $11,567.81 and approximately $1.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00232343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00429877 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 4,153 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

