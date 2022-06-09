Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UP opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

