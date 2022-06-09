Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $263,000 Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paylocity by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,460,000 after acquiring an additional 97,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paylocity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,575,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Paylocity by 315.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after acquiring an additional 558,180 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 542,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,131,000 after acquiring an additional 27,309 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.18.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $184.44 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.97 and a one year high of $314.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.39 and its 200 day moving average is $205.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

