Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 5,727 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

KKR opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.39. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.