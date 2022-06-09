Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 1,050 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Globant were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Globant by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,723,000 after buying an additional 89,799 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,457,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $457,641,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,429,000 after buying an additional 349,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Globant by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,867,000 after buying an additional 60,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of GLOB opened at $203.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.07 and its 200 day moving average is $244.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 1.53. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.78.

Globant Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.