Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,174,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $4,814,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $14,689,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCN stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. Tricon Residential Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

TCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

