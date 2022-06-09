Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $206,000 in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 33,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Craft Ventures GP I LLC acquired a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at $166,271,000. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at $137,437,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,356,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,204,000. Finally, CRV LLC purchased a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BRDS opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Bird Global Inc has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.
In related news, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $186,007.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,873.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yibo Ling sold 496,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $387,038.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,769,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,988.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 741,199 shares of company stock worth $578,135.
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
