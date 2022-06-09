Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $206,000 in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 33,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Craft Ventures GP I LLC acquired a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at $166,271,000. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at $137,437,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,356,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,204,000. Finally, CRV LLC purchased a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bird Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRDS opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Bird Global Inc has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

BRDS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $186,007.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,873.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yibo Ling sold 496,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $387,038.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,769,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,988.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 741,199 shares of company stock worth $578,135.

About Bird Global (Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.